Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Insider Christopher Aldersley Sells 12,346 Shares

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Aldersley sold 12,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,218 ($70.94), for a total value of £644,214.28 ($875,767.10).

Christopher Aldersley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 23rd, Christopher Aldersley acquired 3 shares of Cranswick stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 5,327 ($72.42) per share, for a total transaction of £159.81 ($217.25).

On Wednesday, May 21st, Christopher Aldersley acquired 3 shares of Cranswick stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 5,473 ($74.40) per share, for a total transaction of £164.19 ($223.21).

Cranswick Trading Up 0.0%

LON:CWK opened at GBX 5,230.42 ($71.10) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.66. Cranswick plc has a one year low of GBX 4,405 ($59.88) and a one year high of GBX 5,590 ($75.99). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,277.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,043.13. The stock has a market cap of £2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cranswick ( LON:CWK ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported GBX 273.40 ($3.72) earnings per share for the quarter. Cranswick had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 4.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cranswick plc will post 258.5590189 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CWK. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,370 ($73.00) price target on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th.

About Cranswick

Cranswick is a leading and innovative British supplier of premium, fresh and added value food products, with revenues in excess of £2.0 billion. We produce and supply premium food to UK grocery retailers, the food service sector and other global food producers.

Our core market is the United Kingdom where we provide a range of high quality, predominantly fresh food including Fresh Pork, Poultry, Convenience and Gourmet Products and more recently have further expanded our portfolio by adding high quality pet food.

