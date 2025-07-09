Critical Comparison: Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) and Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) and Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Henry Schein and Align Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Henry Schein 3.21% 14.87% 5.82% Align Technology 10.29% 13.52% 8.36%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.6% of Henry Schein shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.4% of Align Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Henry Schein shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Align Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Henry Schein has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Align Technology has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Henry Schein and Align Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Henry Schein 0 5 5 1 2.64 Align Technology 1 4 9 1 2.67

Henry Schein currently has a consensus price target of $79.30, indicating a potential upside of 7.23%. Align Technology has a consensus price target of $241.25, indicating a potential upside of 23.42%. Given Align Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Align Technology is more favorable than Henry Schein.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Henry Schein and Align Technology”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Henry Schein $12.67 billion 0.71 $390.00 million $3.20 23.11 Align Technology $4.00 billion 3.54 $421.36 million $5.49 35.60

Align Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Henry Schein. Henry Schein is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Align Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Align Technology beats Henry Schein on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Henry Schein

(Get Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc. provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services. The Health Care Distribution segment offers dental products, including infection-control products, handpieces, preventatives, impression materials, composites, anesthetics, teeth, dental implants, gypsum, acrylics, articulators, abrasives, dental chairs, delivery units and lights, X-ray supplies and equipment, personal protective equipment, and high-tech and digital restoration equipment, as well as equipment repair services. This segment also provides medical products, such as branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, X-ray products, equipment, and vitamins. The Technology and Value-Added Services segment offers software, technology, and other value-added services that include practice management software systems for dental and medical practitioners; and value-added practice solutions comprising practice consultancy, education, revenue cycle management and financial services, e-services, practice technology, and network and hardware services, as well as consulting, and continuing education services. Henry Schein, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

About Align Technology

(Get Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth. The segment also provides Invisalign moderate, lite and express packages, and Invisalign go and Invisalign Go Plus; retention products, Invisalign training, and adjusting tools used by dental professionals during the course of treatment; and Invisalign Palatal Expander, a 3D printed orthodontic device; and 3D printing solutions. Its Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services segment offers iTero intraoral scanning system, a single hardware platform for restorative or orthodontic procedures; restorative software for general practitioner dentists, prosthodontists, periodontists, and oral surgeons; and orthodontists software for digital records storage, orthodontic diagnosis, and fabrication of printed models and retainers. This segment also provides Invisalign outcome simulator, a chair-side and cloud-based application for the iTero scanner; Invisalign progress assessment tool; Align Oral Health Suite, a digital interface designed to enhance dental consultations; and TimeLapse technology, which allows doctors or practitioners to compare a patient's historic 3D scans to the present-day scan, as well as subscription software, disposables, rentals, leases, pay per scan, and CAD/CAM software solutions. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.