Critical Survey: UMC (OTCMKTS:UMCN) and SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP)

Profitability

This table compares SPAR Group and UMC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPAR Group -1.60% -37.54% -15.68% UMC -1,446.15% N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SPAR Group and UMC”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPAR Group $196.81 million 0.11 -$3.15 million $0.51 1.82 UMC N/A N/A -$180,000.00 N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

UMC has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SPAR Group.

9.6% of SPAR Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.9% of SPAR Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of UMC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

SPAR Group has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UMC has a beta of 29.02, meaning that its share price is 2,802% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers merchandising and marketing services, such as resets and cut-ins; price and inventory audits; stock replenishment and rotation services; out of stock management; promotional event setup; and display management, as well as category management and set up services comprising category and product resets; planogram maintenance; display and shelf services; and point of purchase installation and management. It also provides remodel and retail transformation consisting of store remodels, store department resets, fixture and banner installations, pop-up store services, and store closings; and assembly and installation services, including assembly of merchandise in stores, in-store services, office setup/down-sizing services, and national in-home furniture assembly services. In addition, the company offers business analytics and insights services, such as product dashboards, stock out reporting, visit reporting, real-time service insights, and share of shelf analytics; and fulfillment and distribution services comprising distribution center staffing, point of purchase fulfillment services, kiosk prep, returns processing, picking and packing services, and inventory services. The company serves mass merchandisers; HBAs; pharmacies; and grocery, discount, dollar, convenience, cash and carry, home improvement, consumer electronics, automotive aftermarket, office supply, personal technology, beverage, household products, consumables, financial products, and independent stores. SPAR Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

About UMC

UMC, Inc. provides medical insurance claims coding and processing, electronic medical records storage, chargemaster review, pricing comparison, and accounts receivable management services to healthcare providers. Its customers primarily include hospitals, medical clinics, and physician practitioners in the United States. The company was formerly known as United Medicorp, Inc. and changed its name to UMC, Inc. in May 2007. UMC, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Pampa, Texas.

