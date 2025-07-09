Cybersecurity Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 7th

Get alerts:

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, Dell Technologies, Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, Emerson Electric, and Motorola Solutions are the seven Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop and sell products, software and services designed to protect networks, systems and data from cyberattacks. These firms may offer firewalls, encryption tools, endpoint protection and threat-intelligence solutions to corporate and government clients. Investors buy cybersecurity stocks to gain exposure to a fast-growing market driven by rising cyber threats and tighter data-protection regulations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $177.40. 12,539,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,453,496. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

NASDAQ CRWD traded down $8.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $505.40. 1,325,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,935,195. The company has a market cap of $125.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -732.49 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $463.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.65. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $517.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Shares of NYSE DELL traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $125.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,592,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,695,658. The firm has a market cap of $85.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $150.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.22.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

PANW stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $201.77. The company had a trading volume of 983,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,386,152. The company has a market cap of $134.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.42, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.80 and a 200 day moving average of $185.39. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $208.39.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.23. 1,614,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,850,906. The firm has a market cap of $82.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.13, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $114.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.78.

Emerson Electric (EMR)

Emerson Electric Co., a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Shares of EMR traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $138.43. The company had a trading volume of 856,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,980. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $77.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.40.

Motorola Solutions (MSI)

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded up $2.09 on Monday, hitting $426.93. 192,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,306. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $433.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $71.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.95. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $385.17 and a 52 week high of $507.82.

