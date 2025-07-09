D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 14,273 Shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Free Report) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,273 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 6.7% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 6.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 159,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Price Performance

Shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust stock opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average of $17.71.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a $0.1042 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th.

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

