D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 31,169 Shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 219.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,169 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alcoa by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth about $1,223,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth about $1,639,000.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $30.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.25. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $21.53 and a 52 week high of $47.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.15 and a 200 day moving average of $31.28.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 6.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently 12.05%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Alcoa to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.31.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

