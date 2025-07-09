D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STWD. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:STWD opened at $20.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $21.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.94 and its 200 day moving average is $19.54.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $418.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 202.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.50 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

