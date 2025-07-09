D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 888.9% in the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 344.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total transaction of $5,797,585.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,670,420.72. The trade was a 55.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA opened at $377.71 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.98 and a 1-year high of $417.14. The stock has a market cap of $90.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $373.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.45.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.70. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 1,063.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.36 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCA. Barclays set a $416.00 price target on HCA Healthcare and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Baird R W lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stephens raised shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HCA Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $320.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.71.

View Our Latest Report on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.