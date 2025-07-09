D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DWLD. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF in the first quarter worth $283,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $545,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,000,000.

Davis Select Worldwide ETF Stock Up 5.4%

Davis Select Worldwide ETF stock opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $434.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.01 and its 200 day moving average is $38.25. Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a 52-week low of $30.91 and a 52-week high of $41.95.

Davis Select Worldwide ETF Company Profile

The Davis Select Worldwide ETF (DWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AWCI index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global equities. The fund seeks long-term capital growth. DWLD was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

