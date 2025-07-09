D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Stock Holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.16% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 435,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,022 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 61.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,985 shares in the last quarter. TT Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 86.3% in the first quarter. TT Capital Management LLC now owns 52,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 24,350 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 12.9% in the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 220,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 25,161 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 139,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 9,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE AHH opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 12.47 and a quick ratio of 12.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.21 million, a PE ratio of 87.26 and a beta of 1.10. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $12.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average is $8.07.

Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Dividend

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.18 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 3.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 700.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AHH. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Armada Hoffler Properties from $12.25 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AHH

About Armada Hoffler Properties

(Free Report)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.