D.A. Davidson & CO. Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 43,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 202.3% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $44.34 on Wednesday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 341.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $302.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Demarco bought 7,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.59 per share, with a total value of $250,413.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,396,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,899,600.83. This represents a 0.54% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonah Adelman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $1,350,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 39,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,388.48. This trade represents a 50.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 149,572 shares of company stock valued at $5,373,706. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KTOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Noble Financial increased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

