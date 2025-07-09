D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 936 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,164 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of F5 by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in F5 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in F5 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in F5 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in F5 by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FFIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $269.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on F5 from $296.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.56.

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of FFIV opened at $302.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $286.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.00. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.21 and a 52 week high of $313.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. F5 had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $590.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. F5’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $362,383.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,558,159.80. This represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.69, for a total value of $364,669.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,678.11. This represents a 11.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,519 shares of company stock worth $2,408,594 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

