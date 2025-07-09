Darcy Horn Davenport Sells 1,600 Shares of BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Stock

BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) CEO Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $91,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 200,378 shares in the company, valued at $11,511,716.10. This trade represents a 0.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Darcy Horn Davenport also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 27th, Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of BellRing Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $92,864.00.

On Friday, June 20th, Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of BellRing Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $95,504.00.

On Friday, June 6th, Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of BellRing Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $96,928.00.

On Friday, May 30th, Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of BellRing Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $100,656.00.

NYSE:BRBR opened at $57.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.43 and a 200-day moving average of $69.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.70. BellRing Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.06 and a twelve month high of $80.67.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.56 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 12.82% and a negative return on equity of 133.63%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRBR. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 418.1% in the first quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,248,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,811 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 284.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,278,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,525 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter worth $114,185,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at $97,725,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in BellRing Brands by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,266,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,691 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BRBR shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.69.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

