DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 488 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 37.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 87,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,051,000 after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

WCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, April 25th. CIBC dropped their price target on Waste Connections from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Connections from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial set a $220.00 price target on Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Melius Research raised Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.29.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $181.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a PE ratio of 74.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.60. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.36 and a 52 week high of $201.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.85%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

