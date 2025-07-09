DAVENPORT & Co LLC Invests $213,000 in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Corpay by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Corpay by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Corpay by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Corpay by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Corpay by 3.5% during the first quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CPAY opened at $332.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.50. Corpay, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.06 and a twelve month high of $400.81. The stock has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95.

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.01. Corpay had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CPAY shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Corpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $414.00 target price (down from $417.00) on shares of Corpay in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Corpay from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Corpay from $400.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Corpay from $375.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corpay currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.86.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

