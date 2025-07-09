DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 415 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter worth about $101,122,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,870,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,153,000 after buying an additional 1,110,021 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter worth about $59,970,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 1,530.3% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 775,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,962,000 after buying an additional 727,550 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter worth about $40,027,000. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $53.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.36. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is 29.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FBIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial set a $65.00 price target on Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Fortune Brands Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fortune Brands Innovations

About Fortune Brands Innovations

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.