David E. Constable Sells 38,600 Shares of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) Stock

Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) Chairman David E. Constable sold 38,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $2,011,446.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 792,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,272,526.97. This represents a 4.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Fluor Price Performance

Shares of FLR stock opened at $51.25 on Wednesday. Fluor Corporation has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $60.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.42.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.23. Fluor had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fluor Corporation will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FLR shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Fluor from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $41.00 target price on Fluor in a report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fluor from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Fluor in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Fluor from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fluor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fluor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,698,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $872,871,000 after purchasing an additional 168,822 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fluor by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,646,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,350 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Fluor by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,093,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,596,000 after purchasing an additional 107,327 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Fluor by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,066,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,847,000 after purchasing an additional 550,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its position in shares of Fluor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,467,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,382,000 after acquiring an additional 29,404 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

