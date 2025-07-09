David Fineberg Acquires 118 Shares of CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX) Stock

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) insider David Fineberg bought 118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.43) per share, for a total transaction of £297.36 ($404.24).

David Fineberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 19th, David Fineberg sold 64,110 shares of CMC Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.37), for a total value of £158,992.80 ($216,140.29).

On Tuesday, June 17th, David Fineberg sold 35,235 shares of CMC Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.47), for a total value of £89,849.25 ($122,144.17).

On Monday, June 16th, David Fineberg sold 655 shares of CMC Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.48), for a total value of £1,676.80 ($2,279.50).

On Thursday, June 5th, David Fineberg bought 124 shares of CMC Markets stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 242 ($3.29) per share, for a total transaction of £300.08 ($407.94).

On Tuesday, May 6th, David Fineberg bought 118 shares of CMC Markets stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.47) per share, for a total transaction of £300.90 ($409.05).

CMC Markets Trading Down 2.0%

LON CMCX opened at GBX 248.50 ($3.38) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £690.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 258.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 237.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.18. CMC Markets Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 183.40 ($2.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 349 ($4.74).

CMC Markets Company Profile

CMC Markets ( LON:CMCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported GBX 22.60 ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CMC Markets had a return on equity of 86.11% and a net margin of 95.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CMC Markets Plc will post 20.9884902 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMC is a leading global provider of online trading and investing, with a comprehensive retail, professional and institutional offering.

The business was started in 1989 with a simple ethos: to make financial markets truly accessible for investors. We are proud of our strong heritage and our successful 30-year track record as an innovator at the forefront of enabling digital trading for our clients.

