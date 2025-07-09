David Philip Henry Sells 2,000 Shares of MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Stock

MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) EVP David Philip Henry sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,955. The trade was a 8.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MKS Stock Up 2.3%

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $104.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.88. MKS Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $147.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.17.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $936.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.59 million. MKS had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 6.21%. MKS’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MKS Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKS Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. MKS’s payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

MKSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on MKS from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on MKS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MKS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on MKS from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MKS from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MKS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in MKS by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 9,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in MKS by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in MKS by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in MKS by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in MKS by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKS Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

