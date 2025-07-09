Delta Air Lines (DAL) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.90 per share and revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter.

Delta Air Lines last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.38). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $12.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Delta Air Lines to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL stock opened at $50.56 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $69.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.64%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Delta Air Lines stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,174 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC's holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company's stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

