Diageo’s (DGE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Get Diageo alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,372 ($32.25) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,665.33 ($36.23).

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DGE

Diageo Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

DGE opened at GBX 1,947.50 ($26.47) on Tuesday. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 1,820 ($24.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,731.50 ($37.13). The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,004.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,147.51. The company has a market capitalization of £43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.36.

In related news, insider John Alexander Manzoni purchased 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,985 ($26.98) per share, with a total value of £6,570.35 ($8,931.96). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 953 shares of company stock valued at $1,983,862. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Diageo

(Get Free Report)

Diageo is a global leader in premium drinks, across spirits and beer, a business built on the principles and foundations laid by the giants of the industry.

With over 200 brands sold in 180 countries, our portfolio has remarkable breadth. From centuries-old names to exciting new entrants, and global giants to local legends, we’re building the very best brands out there, and with over 30,000 talented people based in over 135 countries, we’re a truly global company.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.