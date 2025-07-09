DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DMBS. Cushing Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,383,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 1,089.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 551,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,519,000 after purchasing an additional 48,980 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 87,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 30,305 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,254,000.

Shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF stock opened at $48.51 on Wednesday. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF has a twelve month low of $46.84 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.45.

The Doubleline Etf Trust – Mortgage ETF (DMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade residential mortgage-backed securities of any maturity. The fund seeks to outperform the Bloomberg US Mortgage-Backed Securities Index DMBS was launched on Mar 31, 2023 and is managed by DoubleLine.

