Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Position Lessened by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Duolingo worth $27,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Duolingo in the first quarter valued at $15,430,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,708,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Abacus FCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,904,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $389.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.85, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $477.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.71. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.05 and a 1 year high of $544.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.20. Duolingo had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $230.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.15 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DUOL. Barclays lifted their target price on Duolingo from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Duolingo from $340.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $375.00 target price on Duolingo in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on DUOL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 118,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,927,975. The trade was a 4.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.41, for a total transaction of $2,619,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $26,336,880. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Profile

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.