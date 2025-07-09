Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$35.38.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EFN shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Element Fleet Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Element Fleet Management to a “moderate buy” rating and set a C$43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th.

Shares of Element Fleet Management stock opened at C$34.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.64. The company has a market cap of C$9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$32.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.14. Element Fleet Management has a 52 week low of C$24.85 and a 52 week high of C$35.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is 39.84%.

In related news, Senior Officer Carlos David Madrigal Gonzalez sold 10,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.77, for a total transaction of C$314,777.10. Also, Director Luis Manuel Enrique Tellez Kuenzler acquired 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$31.58 per share, with a total value of C$135,781.10. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Element Financial separated into two independent public companies in October 2016. The former company now consists of Element Fleet Management, a global fleet management company, and ECN Capital, a commercial finance company. Element Fleet Management provides management services and financing for commercial vehicle and equipment fleets.

