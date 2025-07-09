Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.03 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 27,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 97,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 814,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $125,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equita Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 255,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,695,000. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,275. This represents a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,643 shares of company stock valued at $36,330,928 in the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $195.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Alphabet from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $174.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.36%.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.