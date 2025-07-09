Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Shares Down 4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Free Report) fell 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.39 and last traded at C$1.44. 616,294 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 446,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.50.

Emerita Resources Trading Down 4.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.05, a quick ratio of 44.86 and a current ratio of 5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$368.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.34 and a beta of 4.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.29.

Emerita Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Spain. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerita Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerita Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.