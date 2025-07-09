Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Raised to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $75.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $74.00. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EQR. Barclays boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $82.25 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.19.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of EQR stock opened at $66.63 on Monday. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $59.41 and a 1-year high of $78.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.55.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 33.11%. The business had revenue of $760.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Residential

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

