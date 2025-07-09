Erin Boase Sells 5,634 Shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Stock

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) VP Erin Boase sold 5,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $140,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,250. This trade represents a 20.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Erin Boase also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 1st, Erin Boase sold 200 shares of Aviat Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $5,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 24th, Erin Boase sold 4,767 shares of Aviat Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $109,974.69.

Aviat Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $308.96 million, a PE ratio of -121.35 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.62. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $12.96 and a one year high of $31.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aviat Networks

About Aviat Networks

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNW. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Aviat Networks by 36.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Aviat Networks by 40.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Aviat Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aviat Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Aviat Networks in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

