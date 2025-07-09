Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 50,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.07, for a total transaction of $17,003,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 36,637,346 shares in the company, valued at $12,459,262,254.22. This represents a 0.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 30th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.07, for a total value of $16,353,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 4,971 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.15, for a total value of $1,616,320.65.

On Tuesday, June 24th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.81, for a total value of $16,290,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.46, for a total value of $16,873,000.00.

On Monday, June 9th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.27, for a total value of $16,513,500.00.

On Friday, June 6th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.99, for a total value of $34,699,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total value of $16,979,000.00.

On Monday, June 2nd, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.94, for a total value of $16,297,000.00.

On Friday, May 30th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.16, for a total value of $16,258,000.00.

CVNA stock opened at $345.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $310.23 and its 200 day moving average is $250.09. The firm has a market cap of $74.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.81. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $364.00.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 44.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

CVNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities set a $440.00 price objective on Carvana and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stephens raised their price objective on Carvana from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Carvana from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler set a $340.00 price target on Carvana and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Carvana by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,950,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,749,000 after buying an additional 1,823,218 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carvana by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,534,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,785,000 after buying an additional 1,109,476 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $179,364,000. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,020,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Carvana by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,018,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,086,000 after purchasing an additional 481,912 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

