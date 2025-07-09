Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 50,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.07, for a total transaction of $17,003,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 36,637,346 shares in the company, valued at $12,459,262,254.22. This represents a 0.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 30th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.07, for a total value of $16,353,500.00.
- On Wednesday, June 25th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 4,971 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.15, for a total value of $1,616,320.65.
- On Tuesday, June 24th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.81, for a total value of $16,290,500.00.
- On Wednesday, June 11th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.46, for a total value of $16,873,000.00.
- On Monday, June 9th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.27, for a total value of $16,513,500.00.
- On Friday, June 6th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.99, for a total value of $34,699,000.00.
- On Wednesday, June 4th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total value of $16,979,000.00.
- On Monday, June 2nd, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.94, for a total value of $16,297,000.00.
- On Friday, May 30th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.16, for a total value of $16,258,000.00.
Carvana Price Performance
CVNA stock opened at $345.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $310.23 and its 200 day moving average is $250.09. The firm has a market cap of $74.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.81. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $364.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CVNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities set a $440.00 price objective on Carvana and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stephens raised their price objective on Carvana from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Carvana from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler set a $340.00 price target on Carvana and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.59.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Carvana by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,950,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,749,000 after buying an additional 1,823,218 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carvana by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,534,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,785,000 after buying an additional 1,109,476 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $179,364,000. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,020,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Carvana by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,018,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,086,000 after purchasing an additional 481,912 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
