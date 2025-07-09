Evolv Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 5,513 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,690% compared to the typical volume of 308 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVLV. Northland Securities raised Evolv Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Evolv Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Evolv Technologies from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Northland Capmk raised Evolv Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Evolv Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Trading Up 2.2%

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 91,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC increased its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 735,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EVLV opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $969.24 million, a PE ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 1.70. Evolv Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $6.45.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $32.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 38.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evolv Technologies will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

Further Reading

