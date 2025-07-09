Evolv Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 5,513 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,690% compared to the typical volume of 308 call options.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVLV. Northland Securities raised Evolv Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Evolv Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Evolv Technologies from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Northland Capmk raised Evolv Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Evolv Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.
NASDAQ EVLV opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $969.24 million, a PE ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 1.70. Evolv Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $6.45.
Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $32.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 38.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evolv Technologies will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.
