Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Shares Up 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $21.00. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.67.
Evonik Industries Trading Up 1.6%
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.35.
About Evonik Industries
Evonik Industries AG produces specialty chemicals in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Central and South America, and North America. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides additives for polyurethane; additives, matting agents, fumed silicas, and specialty resins for paints, coatings, and printing inks; isophorone and epoxy curing agents for coatings, adhesives, and composites; and pour-point depressants, and viscosity index improvers for coatings for oil and other lubricants for construction machinery and automotive sector.
