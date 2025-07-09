Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Holdings Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 170,824 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $28,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $149.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.19.

Expedia Group Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $177.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.20 and a twelve month high of $207.73. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.24 and its 200 day moving average is $172.83.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The online travel company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Expedia Group had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Stories

