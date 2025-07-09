Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Stock Price Up 2.9% – Should You Buy?

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.50 and last traded at $53.50. Approximately 26,933 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 310% from the average daily volume of 6,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.97.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.21 and its 200 day moving average is $47.81.

Experian Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This is an increase from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.19. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Experian’s payout ratio is currently 44.91%.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

