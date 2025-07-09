Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Price Up 2.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $131.00 to $134.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Exxon Mobil traded as high as $113.93 and last traded at $113.48. Approximately 4,242,775 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 15,727,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.11.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.55.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Exxon Mobil
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $492.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.52%.
About Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.
