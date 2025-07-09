Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.45.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.00 target price on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $86.00 target price on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $42.84 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $31.02 and a 12-month high of $43.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.33 and a 200 day moving average of $39.05.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.00%.

In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $4,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 565,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,200,378.16. This trade represents a 15.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 11,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $452,065.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,200 shares of company stock worth $7,895,625 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 357,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,707,000 after acquiring an additional 10,959 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 384,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,616,000 after acquiring an additional 17,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $662,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

