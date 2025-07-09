FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Shares Down 2.6% – Here’s What Happened

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.84 and last traded at $3.87. 3,853 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 14,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

Separately, Scotiabank cut shares of FIBRA Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.31.

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of December 31, 2023, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 235 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 46.9 million square feet (4.4 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

