Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Stock Position Lessened by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,251,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,225,000 after purchasing an additional 127,152 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,079,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,095,000 after purchasing an additional 308,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 580,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,128,000 after purchasing an additional 34,324 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 490,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,315,000 after purchasing an additional 76,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 310.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 470,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,782,000 after purchasing an additional 355,951 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $80.35 on Wednesday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 12 month low of $58.12 and a 12 month high of $81.14. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.118 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

