Financial Contrast: Dundee Precious Metals (DPMLF) vs. Its Competitors

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) is one of 52 public companies in the “MINING – GOLD” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Dundee Precious Metals to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

Dundee Precious Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Dundee Precious Metals pays out 12.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “MINING – GOLD” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.3% and pay out 29.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.0% of shares of all “MINING – GOLD” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Dundee Precious Metals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of shares of all “MINING – GOLD” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dundee Precious Metals 0 0 1 1 3.50 Dundee Precious Metals Competitors 383 2156 2569 121 2.46

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Dundee Precious Metals and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “MINING – GOLD” companies have a potential upside of 16.03%. Given Dundee Precious Metals’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dundee Precious Metals has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Dundee Precious Metals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dundee Precious Metals 35.64% 20.64% 17.98% Dundee Precious Metals Competitors 16.34% 11.58% 8.19%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dundee Precious Metals and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dundee Precious Metals $606.99 million $235.88 million 12.87 Dundee Precious Metals Competitors $2.65 billion $499.84 million -7.96

Dundee Precious Metals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Dundee Precious Metals. Dundee Precious Metals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Dundee Precious Metals has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dundee Precious Metals’ peers have a beta of -0.97, indicating that their average share price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dundee Precious Metals beats its peers on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

