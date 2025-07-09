First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 9,402 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 246,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,402 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.7% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $60,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $605,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Cannon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Cannon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Novem Group boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 23,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 40,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Sunday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $298.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.80.

JPM stock opened at $282.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $268.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $190.90 and a 12 month high of $296.40. The company has a market cap of $786.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,123.09. This trade represents a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 91,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,884,750. The trade was a 9.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

