First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 191.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $10,319,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Argus raised shares of Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Atmos Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Mizuho lowered Atmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.05.

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total transaction of $2,264,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 172,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,063,979.36. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATO opened at $152.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.08. Atmos Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $113.46 and a twelve month high of $167.45.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

