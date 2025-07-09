First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 400.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quaker Houghton were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Quaker Houghton alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in Quaker Houghton by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 16,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Houghton by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Houghton by 7.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Houghton by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Houghton by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Quaker Houghton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Quaker Houghton from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.25.

Quaker Houghton Stock Performance

KWR stock opened at $126.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.76. Quaker Houghton has a 1 year low of $95.91 and a 1 year high of $193.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $442.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.23 million. Quaker Houghton had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Quaker Houghton will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Quaker Houghton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 17th. Quaker Houghton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.67%.

Quaker Houghton Profile

(Free Report)

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Houghton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Houghton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.