First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COOP. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 418.9% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.57.

Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance

COOP opened at $146.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.62. Mr. Cooper Group Inc has a one year low of $78.20 and a one year high of $158.00.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.57 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 25.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mr. Cooper Group

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.14, for a total value of $4,564,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 693,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,461,470.18. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mr. Cooper Group

(Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.