First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,389 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 57,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FHN opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. First Horizon Corporation has a 1-year low of $14.34 and a 1-year high of $22.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.89.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $823.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.11 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon Corporation will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FHN shares. Robert W. Baird raised First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Baird R W raised First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on First Horizon from $19.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of First Horizon in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.78.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

