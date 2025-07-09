First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 16th. Analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.72 per share and revenue of $176.46 million for the quarter. First Industrial Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.870-2.970 EPS.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $177.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.98 million. On average, analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:FR opened at $48.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.07. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $40.31 and a twelve month high of $58.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 88.12%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 839,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,562 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.63% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $45,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.91.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

