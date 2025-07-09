First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $177.06, but opened at $168.32. First Solar shares last traded at $170.57, with a volume of 942,234 shares.

Specifically, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,398 shares in the company, valued at $791,640. This trade represents a 26.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on FSLR shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Oppenheimer cut shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $267.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.69.

First Solar Trading Down 6.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.95 and a 200-day moving average of $154.52. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $844.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.11 million. First Solar had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 35.3% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 138.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 172 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 1st quarter worth about $1,005,000. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in First Solar by 9.1% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 154,932 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,588,000 after purchasing an additional 12,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.6% in the first quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 17,863 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Articles

