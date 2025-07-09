First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Shares Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 68.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIRR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the fourth quarter worth $855,000.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NASDAQ AIRR opened at $83.64 on Wednesday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.22 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.73 and a 200-day moving average of $74.99.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.