FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE) Stock Position Cut by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 587,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of FirstEnergy worth $23,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 143.6% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jon Taylor K. sold 12,000 shares of FirstEnergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $516,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 99,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,514.57. This trade represents a 10.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason Lisowski sold 12,000 shares of FirstEnergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $503,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680.51. This represents a 98.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on FE. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $44.00 price target on shares of FirstEnergy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of FE opened at $39.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.42. FirstEnergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $44.97.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

