FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Still a Buy?

FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.01 and last traded at $40.79. 676,626 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 684,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.65.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the first quarter valued at $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its position in FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period.

The FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (GUNR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies that operate, manage or produce natural resources in energy, agriculture, metals, timber or water.

