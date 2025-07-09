FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Should You Buy?

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.33 and last traded at $61.31. 81,490 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 123,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.26.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFRA. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 465.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 340,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,648,000 after buying an additional 280,570 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the first quarter worth about $4,794,000. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 46.3% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 13,667 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 6.4% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 123,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 8.7% in the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 89,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter.

The FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies from developed and emerging markets. NFRA was launched on Oct 8, 2013 and is managed by FlexShares.

