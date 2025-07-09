Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Stake Lifted by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 79.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,802 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 350.4% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.48.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 188.24%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.21.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

